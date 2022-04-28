Now is the time to prepare your family, home and finances for wildfire emergencies

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wildfire safety and emergency preparedness experts are gathering together this weekend for a free community readiness fair.

Tom Sorenson, Stake High Councilor – Emergency Preparedness, and Jamie Roice-Gomes, manager of Living with Fire Program at UNR, stopped by Morning Break to preview Saturday’s events.

More than 15 experts and organizations will be offering Northern Nevada residents advice on various topics like: “Defensible Space for Wildfires,” “Caring For Your Pets During An Emergency” and “Is Your Home Ready For Earthquake?”

The fair includes 16 free 45-minute classes and over 30 exhibits that can be viewed at any time. Examples of some exhibits are: 72-hour kits, 12-month food storage, cooking with solar ovens and propane, first aid kits and more.

The Regional Community Preparedness Fair is Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.