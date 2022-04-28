Advertisement

Nevada’s Turner ready to unleash potential in NFL as Draft Day arrives

4-27-22
By Mike Stefansson
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:07 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada’s Cole Turner is ready to take his talents to the National Football League.

It’s a dream the Clackamas, Oregon product had as a kid and never let waver.

“Nobody could tell me different, even after my first couple years at Nevada not playing much,” said Turner. “I never really lost that confidence; I knew I’d have the chance to play on Sundays.”

The 6′6″, 246lb prospect arrived in Reno as a wide receiver. He eventually changed positions and flourished at tight end, catching 111 passes with 19 touchdowns in his final two season in Silver and Blue.

“I feel like I’m a unique player,” said Turner. “There’s not a lot of guys like me.”

“I think I still have a lot of potential and room to grow into the player I want to be.”

Turner says it doesn’t matter whether his opportunity in the NFL comes via the draft or free agency.

“You get a team to play for, that’s all you can ask for,” said Turner. “Once everyone’s in those colors, it doesn’t matter if you’re the first pick or not picked at all. It’s all about who’s going to show up.”

The NFL Draft begins Thursday at 5 p.m. with the first round on KOLO-8. Rounds two and three take place Friday followed by rounds four through seven on Saturday.

Wherever he ends up, Turner will take his love for the Wolf Pack and Northern Nevada with him.

“That’s one of the things I’m most proud of, saying I went to the University of Nevada and played all four years and didn’t transfer,” said Turner. “This school and this town is pretty like home for me at this point. I love it.”

