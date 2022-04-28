Nevada high schools ranked nationally and statewide; Davidson Academy at the top

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Davidson Academy of Nevada ranks sixth academically in the United States among high schools and ranks first nationally for the best STEM high school, according to the latest U.S. News and World Report rankings.

It also ranks as the No. 1 high school in Nevada for academics and for STEM education, the report says.

The Washoe County School District noted it had eight high schools ranked in the top quarter of Nevada high schools.

“There is so much hard work happening in our schools, and this is a wonderful acknowledgment of those efforts,” WCSD Superintendent Kristen McNeill said in a statement. “Our district is committed to improve our academic outcomes by identifying and providing the resources and supports each of our 62,000 students needs to succeed. I am proud of our students and staff members as we work together to finish the school year strong.”

The Washoe County schools and their statewide ranks are:

Coral Academy 3; Academy of Art Careers and Technology 10; Incline High School 11; Reno High School 12; Galena High School 16; McQueen High School 18; TMCC Magnet High School 22; Damonte Ranch High School 24; Wooster High School 29; North Star Online High School 36; Hug High School 42; Spanish Springs High School 47; Reed High School 48; North Valleys High School 63; Sparks High School 79; Academy of Career Education Charter School 83; Encompass Academy in the bottom quarter. Not ranked: Gerlach, Innovations, Marvin Picollo, Turning Point and Washoe Inspire.

Other western Nevada high schools: Churchill County High School 80; Carson High School 31; Whittell High School 17; Douglas High School 23; Silver Stage High School 49; Dayton High School 57; Fernley High School 62; Smith Valley High School 64; Yerington High School 72; and Pershing and Storey high schools in the bottom quarter.

The Washoe County School District noted schools were ranked on six factors:

College Readiness: The proportions of 12th graders who took and earned a qualifying score on at least one AP or IB exam. Earning a qualifying score is worth three times more than just taking.

State Assessment Proficiency: Aggregated scores on state assessments that students may be required to pass for graduation.

State Assessment Performance: How aggregated scores on state assessments compare with U.S. News’ expectations given the proportions of students who are Black, Hispanic, and from low-income households.

Underserved Student Performance: Scores on state assessments aggregated just among students who are Black, Hispanic, and from low-income households. These scores are compared with what is typical in the state for non-undeserved students, with parity or higher being the goal.

College Curriculum Breadth: The proportions of 12th graders who took and earned a qualifying score on AP and IB exams in multiple areas. More exams are valued more than fewer exams up to a maximum of four. Earning a qualifying score on an exam is worth three times more than taking one.

Graduation Rate: The proportion of entering ninth-graders who graduated four academic years later.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.