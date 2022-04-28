National Automobile Museum “Cars” exhibit

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Friends from Radiator Springs have arrived at the National Automobile Museum. Two characters from Disney Pixar’s movie, “Cars” will be at the museum now until June 1st.

The community has the opportunity to see full-scale models of Lightning McQueen and Tow Mater. NMA is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and visitors can see more than 225 automobiles.

Phil MacDougall, President and Executive Director for the National Automobile Museum said,

“They’re fun for all ages. It doesn’t matter how old you are; your eyes will light up when you see these two full-size characters. Don’t wait – make plans to visit the Museum soon before they’re gone.”

For tickets and more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.