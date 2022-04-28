KOLO 8 News Now programming changes for NFL Draft

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday in Las Vegas.

You can watch it live on KOLO 8 News Now starting at 5 p.m.

Please note the following programming changes:

KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm

World News Tonight With David Muir at 4:30pm

NFL Draft at 5pm

KOLO News Special Edition at 8:30pm

Jeopardy! at 9pm

Wheel of Fortune at 9:30pm

Traveling the World with Denella at 10pm

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.