Former Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin, talks about The Bachelor LIVE stage experience coming to Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Bachelor Nation! Get ready to enjoy the ultimate Bachelor fan experience right here in Reno!

Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko talked to former Bachelorette and the stage show’s host, Becca Kufrin, about how the Bachelor Live On Stage Official Tour works, how it compares to the real deal and what former Bachelorette contestant from Katie’s season, James Bonsall, will be like as Reno’s live show bachelor!

“We really try to incorporate those key moments like going to the mansion so you have night-one limo entrances,” Kufrin said. “And it’s so interesting because I actually lived through that. I did the night-one limo entrances, twice, when I was a contestant and then as a lead. And it’s so fun to talk to the contestants actually coming up on the stage because they feel those same nerves like night one. They around so many fun, beautiful people, all dressed up. And they feel like, ‘Oh my gosh this is my time to shine. I need a fun one liner. I need something witty to say.’ And so we really tried to encompass everything that we feel and did on the actual show onto our stage.”

The Bachelor Live On Stage will be at the Grand Sierra Resort Saturday, April 30. Tickets are on sale now.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m.

