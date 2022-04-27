Advertisement

Woman arrested in Sparks arson investigation

Minta Rudolf
Minta Rudolf(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:27 AM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A woman is facing arson charges, accused of setting a series of fires at a Sparks home over a four month period.

Minta Rudolf, 74, was arrested April 22, 2022.

The Sparks Fire Department and Police Department had been investigating four fires which happened at a home on East York Street. The fires were set around the outside of the home from January 3 to April 20, 2022.  At least two of the fires threatened the structure, but only minor exterior damage occurred, investigators said.

No one was injured as a result of the fires.

Investigators said Rudolf and the victim were acquaintances, and the fires were set due to personal differences. 

Rudolf is charged with two counts of First Degree Arson and two counts of 3rd Degree Arson.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Flores-Montelongo
GRAPHIC: WCSD teacher accused of sexually assaulting student for 4 years
Dakota Lee Bryce, left, and Terrance Robertson.
Three teens arrested in Reno carjackings
Motorcyclist dies in southwest Reno crash
Downtown Reno motorcycle crash causes critical injuries
Renown Health logo.
Personnel changes announced at Renown Health

Latest News

families scramble to find day care after local preschool announces its closure
Parents scrambling to find daycare after preschool announces its closure
4-28-22
Strong ready to prove he's a pro QB as NFL Draft continues
Fire destroyed a single-wide trailer in Doyle, Calif., on April 28, 2022.
Fire destroys Doyle home; one minor injury
Artist Fred Boyce
Remembering an Artist Who Painted Nevada
Local nurses travel to Washington D.C. to discuss RN needs with legislators
Local nurses travel to Washington D.C. to discuss RN needs with legislators