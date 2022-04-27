Woman arrested in Sparks arson investigation

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A woman is facing arson charges, accused of setting a series of fires at a Sparks home over a four month period.

Minta Rudolf, 74, was arrested April 22, 2022.

The Sparks Fire Department and Police Department had been investigating four fires which happened at a home on East York Street. The fires were set around the outside of the home from January 3 to April 20, 2022. At least two of the fires threatened the structure, but only minor exterior damage occurred, investigators said.

No one was injured as a result of the fires.

Investigators said Rudolf and the victim were acquaintances, and the fires were set due to personal differences.

Rudolf is charged with two counts of First Degree Arson and two counts of 3rd Degree Arson.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.