Wolf Pack wants more after claiming first conference title in 40 years

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada men’s tennis team enters this weekend’s conference tournament as the top seed after winning the program’s first Mountain West championship and the team’s first conference title since 1982.

“They’re very happy, they’re excited. It’s wonderful,” said Sylvian Marloux, Nevada’s head coach. “But it’s already done. Now we’re looking forward to this week.”

The Wolf Pack enters as the top seed in the Mountain West tournament, which takes place in Colorado Springs. Nevada’s earned a first-round bye and will take on the winner of Friday’s match between San Diego State and Air Force in Saturday’s semifinals.

While the Pack achieved something never done before - a Mountain West title - Marloux says his team is happy but not satisfied.

“There’s another thing that’s never happened: making an NCAA tournament,” said Marloux. “We want to be the first ones to accomplish this.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.