WCSD’s plan to make major improvements to existing schools

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When students show up at O’Brien Middle School this August, they won’t be walking into their familiar hallways, but into the brand new ones just steps away. Construction crews are now working to finish construction on the brand new facility that will have more room for future growth and allow sixth graders to join seventh and eighth graders there.

”We went through the process of analyzing what it would take to bring this school up to equivalence with our newest schools and it was demonstrated the most cost-effective solution would be to build a brand new middle school,” says Adam Searcy, Chief of Facilities for the Washoe County School District.

The new school will be the first of its kind in the district: the first three-story middle school in Washoe County. It’s being constructed on what was the backyard of the existing O’Brien Middle School. That campus will soon be demolished and replaced with athletic fields.

Swope Middle School is also undergoing a major rehaul. While it’s not being completely replaced, it’s undergoing a more than $52 million partial rebuild and expansion and adding, among other things, a two-story classroom building and new gym while renovating older parts of the campus.

”These are great examples of what we plan to conduct for the rest of this year and what we might choose to replicate or do more of across our schools,” says Searcy. It’s part of the school district’s Core Investment plan, which seeks to spend about $100 million dollars a year on renovating and reconstructing schools that need to be modernized, while also aiming to provide more equitable learning environments throughout the district. That’s something district leaders say has always been the promise of WC-1, the sales tax Washoe County voters approved in 2016.

”Just because you live in an area that’s not in a new part of town, you shouldn’t have less of an educational opportunity,” says Dr. Angie Taylor, President of the Washoe County School Board of Trustees.

”What will it take to expand and renovate or possibly construct completely new schools to provide that same level of equity for all schools in the district? It will be tens of millions of dollars,” says Searcy. “Thankfully, we are at a point in our community where we can have serious conversations. We have the resources and we certainly have the need.”

Before the final decisions are made, the district plans to do further research and analysis and reach out to the community. Searcy says community engagement will play a role in determining which existing schools should be impacted and how.

”So we’ll be looking at each and every one of them, talking to the community, as well as our engineers and architects and coming up with the plan and taking it back to the school board,” says Searcy.

This isn’t just about improving schools. The district is also hoping major investments like these can serve as a catalyst for renewal in those neighborhoods.

