Advertisement

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

Diana Wong
Diana Wong(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Mike Watson
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:53 PM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing woman. Diana Wong, 72, was last seen driving her Nissan Murano. The vehicle was found along Pyramid Highway, but Wong was not there.

Wong is 5′4″ tall and weighs about 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Wong was previously reported missing April 11 and found safe two days later.

If you know where she is, call the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office at (775) 785-9276.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dakota Lee Bryce, left, and Terrance Robertson.
Three teens arrested in Reno carjackings
Trent Kepford
Suspect in Lemmon Valley incident arrested
Jose Flores
WCSD teacher accused of sexually assaulting former student
Motorcyclist dies in southwest Reno crash
Th scene of a fire at the Ranger Road Mobile Home Park.
Woman identified following mobile home fire

Latest News

NV Treasurer’s Office reminding of Student Loan Ombudsman program
the future is female workshop back in person
Workshop on real estate investing for women back in person
Celebrating the fastest two minutes in sports! Dress for Success Reno-Northern Nevada is just...
Tickets available for 4th annual Kentucky Derby in the West for Dress for Success Reno
Brian Gilhooly, FBI special agent in charge, speaks about a sweeping racketeering case against...
US prosecutors indict Mexican Mafia leadership in California
4-27-22
Turner ready to take talents from Reno to NFL