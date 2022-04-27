Washoe County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing woman. Diana Wong, 72, was last seen driving her Nissan Murano. The vehicle was found along Pyramid Highway, but Wong was not there.

Wong is 5′4″ tall and weighs about 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Wong was previously reported missing April 11 and found safe two days later.

If you know where she is, call the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office at (775) 785-9276.

