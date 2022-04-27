Tips for allergy sufferers this spring pollen season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Allergy season is here and dealing with symptoms can take a toll on your day-to-day routine. If you have itchy and watery eyes or congestion, moderate pollen count from trees is to blame.

This is the time of year when trees like Sycamore, Maple, Mulberry, and Juniper are pollinated, and they cause those aggravating allergy symptoms. The American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology recommends getting ahead of your symptoms. Taking medication before the worst symptoms hit can make a difference.

It is also important to know when to reach out to an allergist, if you’re self medicating, it could not be helping the root issue. Immunotherapy is also an option. Allergy shots are known to be one of the most natural forms of treatment.

Dr. Jason Bellak, Allergist and Immunologist for Allergy and Asthma Associates, shared what you can do in your home to help during this tree pollen season,

“Make sure you are changing your air condition filters at least seasonally, it may even be better monthly as we get into. Make sure that they keep their windows shut this time of year it’s so nice and everybody wants to open their windows let that fresh air in, but it’s also letting the allergens in and try to keep those windows shut at least in your bedroom,” Dr. Bellak said.

If you are doing any outdoor activities it is best to complete them in the morning when the pollen levels aren’t as high.

For more information and allergy tips, click here.

