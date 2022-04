RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready for a day of family-friendly fun. Kids will get to explore equipment from police, fire and public works departments at the Sparks Proud Community Event this Saturday. Sparks Police Chief Chris Crawford and Officer Steve Goodrum came by KOLO 8 to talk about the opportunities the event will have for children and adults.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.