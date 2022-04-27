Southwest Gas reminding Nevadans to call 811 before digging

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - April is National Safe Digging Month and Southwest Gas is reminding Nevadans to call 811 before conducting any digging projects around their home.

It’s a relatively quick process. First you mark the area you plan on working in. Then you call 811 or put in a ticket online a few business days before digging. From there, someone will be sent out from a company like Stake Center to mark the underground utilities near your work area.

Frank Antonucci of Antonucci Lawn and Garden call’s 811 often.

“We call 811 in every project for a couple reasons,” said Antonucci. “One, it’s the law and number two, it’s for safety because we don’t want to start digging around someplace and put somebody that works with us or maybe one of our customers in a dangerous situation.”

For people using 811 for the first time, Antonucci suggests using their website.

“I would recommend going to the website 811express.com. It’s very straight forward and it gives you a place to look at all the questions you’re answering.”

Not calling 811 can lead to a variety of big consequences.

“You can disrupt service. Especially when a majority of people are working from home,” said Stephen Miller at Southwest Gas. “If you knock out that communications line, that takes away your school from home and your work from home. If you hit an electric line, you can get electrocuted. If you hit a natural gas line, there could be some severe injuries there and it wouldn’t just be to your house. It would be the neighborhood or the area and it’s going to cost you. You’re going to end up paying for that damage.”

Miller says 25% of the line break calls Southwest Gas responded to in 2021 were because 811 wasn’t called before digging began. Backhoes are the tools that most commonly cause damaged utilities.

Miller also says it’s important to call 811 no matter how big or small the project. 40% of active diggers don’t call 811 because they believe the project to be too shallow.

You can find more information on digging safely here.

