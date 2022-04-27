Advertisement

Reality TV figure facing sex trafficking charge in Las Vegas

Kevin Lamont Barnes Jr. , also known as Chopper.
Kevin Lamont Barnes Jr. , also known as Chopper.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:01 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police in Las Vegas say a rapper and former reality TV figure is facing a felony sex trafficking charge in an ongoing criminal investigation alleging that he used his large social media following to recruit women as prostitutes.

Records showed Wednesday that Kevin Lamont Barnes Jr. was arrested Monday and released Tuesday without bail from the Clark County Detention Center pending a preliminary hearing of evidence May 10.

Barnes is 37 and uses the name Chopper. He was featured on the early 2000′s MTV reality series “Making the Band.”

It’s not immediately clear if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. Barnes became part of the hip-hop group Da Band, formed by Sean “P. Diddy” Combs.

