GRAPHIC: WCSD teacher accused of sexually assaulting student for 4 years

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - KOLO 8 News Now is learning disturbing new details in the case of a Washoe County School District teacher arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a former student.

Jose Flores-Montelongo, 54, was arrested April 26, 2022 after the victim, who is now 20 years old, told detectives about a series of sexually related incidents which started in 2014 when she was 13 years old and in the 7th grade at a local middle school. The assaults continued through mid 2018, the victim said.

In police documents obtained by KOLO 8, the victim reported that she would stay after school after everyone had left for the day to meet with Flores-Montelongo. She said the two would hug and kiss on multiple occasions. Things became more sexual in nature with Flores-Montelongo in 2015, the victim reported.

The sexual incidents allegedly happened in an office in the main band room which had a door with a window. The victim said Flores-Montelongo would cover the window with paper. The victim said other incidents happened in a closet in the band room, and that Flores-Montelongo may have left DNA evidence.

On April 26, 2022, RPD’s Forensic Investigation Team processed the locations the victim described and confirmed the presence of DNA evidence on the walls.

During an interview with investigators, Flores-Montelongo admitted to being with the victim multiple times after school and said he may have kissed her on the forehead. When asked about the DNA found in the band room, Flores-Montelongo blamed other kids and denied having sex with the victim.

Later in the interview, he said he would fondle himself while looking at a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Magazine in the band room, according to the police document. He also said he and his wife would have sex in his office.

After the interview, Flores-Montelongo was arrested and booked into the Washoe County Jail. He is charged with 5 counts of sexual assault of a child, 2 counts of lewdness with a child and sexual conduct between teacher and student.

Police did not say which school the alleged assault happened.

According to the Washoe County School District’s website, Flores-Montelongo is currently listed in Pine Middle School’s Staff Directory as the Orchestra Director.

Jose Flores is listed in Pine Middle School's Staff Directory. (Pine Middle School Website)

In a statement, the school district said in part:

“The Washoe County School District (WCSD) is aware of the arrest of a WCSD employee on April 26, 2022. Immediately upon learning of the arrest, the WCSD placed the employee on administrative leave pending further investigation.

The WCSD is deeply concerned about the criminal charges alleged against the employee. The WCSD School Police are assisting the Reno Police Department with the investigation.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. They can also contact secret witness at by calling or texting the tip to 775-322-4900 or secretwitness.com

