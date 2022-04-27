Palisades Tahoe confirms skier’s death over the weekend
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:48 AM PDT
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. (KOLO) - An investigation is underway at Palisades Tahoe after a skier died over the weekend.
According to the resort, Ski Patrol responded to a report of an injured skier around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022. They found an unresponsive 25-year-old man off the closed Sunnyside Trail.
The man was taken via ambulance to Tahoe Forest Hospital where he later died.
Preliminary investigation revealed the man was not wearing a helmet and fell, suffering head trauma, the resort said.
In a statement, the resort said in part:
“Our deepest sympathies go out to family and friends of the deceased.”
Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.