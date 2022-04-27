Advertisement

Palisades Tahoe confirms skier’s death over the weekend

Squaw Valley Ski Resort will now be known as Palisades Tahoe
Squaw Valley Ski Resort will now be known as Palisades Tahoe(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:48 AM PDT
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. (KOLO) - An investigation is underway at Palisades Tahoe after a skier died over the weekend.

According to the resort, Ski Patrol responded to a report of an injured skier around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022. They found an unresponsive 25-year-old man off the closed Sunnyside Trail.

The man was taken via ambulance to Tahoe Forest Hospital where he later died.

Preliminary investigation revealed the man was not wearing a helmet and fell, suffering head trauma, the resort said.

In a statement, the resort said in part:

“Our deepest sympathies go out to family and friends of the deceased.”

