Palisades Tahoe confirms skier’s death over the weekend

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. (KOLO) - An investigation is underway at Palisades Tahoe after a skier died over the weekend.

According to the resort, Ski Patrol responded to a report of an injured skier around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022. They found an unresponsive 25-year-old man off the closed Sunnyside Trail.

The man was taken via ambulance to Tahoe Forest Hospital where he later died.

Preliminary investigation revealed the man was not wearing a helmet and fell, suffering head trauma, the resort said.

In a statement, the resort said in part:

“Our deepest sympathies go out to family and friends of the deceased.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.