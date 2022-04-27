Advertisement

Lombardo, in GOP forum, derides Nevada public health option

FILE - In this June 28, 2021 file photo, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo speaks with...
FILE - In this June 28, 2021 file photo, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo speaks with journalists at a news conference announcing his candidacy for governor of Nevada, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Ken Ritter/Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:40 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS (AP) - The consensus Republican front-runner for Nevada governor drew attention and applause from a GOP luncheon audience when he used an expletive to deride Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak’s decision to enact a state-managed public health insurance option.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo was talking about homelessness and the Clark County jail serving as a mental health services center. He blamed Sisolak for making things like the public option a priority.

The governor last year signed Nevada’s public health care option into law, amid projections that it will lower insurance premium costs for 350,000 people. Lombardo was among nine GOP governor candidates at the forum at a country club in Henderson ahead of the June 14 Republican Party primary.

