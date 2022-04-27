Local breweries partner together to support Project REAL’s efforts to educate students about the law

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Project REAL is a 501(c)3 in Southern and Northern Nevada that teaches students about their rights and responsibilities under the law with activities like law lessons, mock trials, domestic violence prevention experiences and courthouse field trips. The work they do is more important now than ever before given the behavior crisis happening in schools.

The regional coordinator for Northern Nevada, Marlee Carpenter, and head brewer at Record Street and Battle Born breweries stopped by Morning Break to talk about their partnership to raise money for Project REAL.

Leading up to the main event on Saturday, May 14, there are a series of Guest Chef Pizza Pop-Ups at The Little Waldorf. The event series launches on May 1 with the first of the four pop-ups. Each pop-up feature chefs from restaurants throughout Reno & Sparks dropping into the kitchen at The Wal to make special one-night-only pizzas they’ve created for the nonprofit initiative. These are exclusive pizzas too! You won’t find them on the menu anywhere else.

The next three pizza pop-ups at The Little Waldorf are May 4, May 8 and May 11. All the pop-ups start at 5 p.m. Each pizza costs $15 and 100% of the proceeds will benefit Project REAL’s work in Northern Nevada.

Then Saturday, May 14, Project REAL’s Doubled Up Beer Festival takes place at The Alpine in downtown Reno from 1-5 p.m.

It is a blueberry-themed beer fest that will feature over 20 breweries and over 40 beers, with more than 20 of those beers having been made exclusively for and only available at the event. The blueberry themed event has been designed to appeal to beer connoisseurs and novices alike, and is a unique concept for even the most experienced beer consumers.

Tickets to the beer festival are $35 for General Admission and $75 for VIP.

All of these events will benefit non-profit, Project REAL, which has operated in exclusively in Nevada since 2004.

