Jason Frierson approved as new Nevada U.S. attorney

Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson opens the legislative session in Carson City, Nev., Feb. 6, 2017. Frierson was elected to his current Assembly run in 2016 after previously serving from 2011 to 2014. He has been the speaker of the lower chamber since 2016. (AP Photo/Lance Iversen, File)(Lance Iversen | AP)
By Steve Timko
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:44 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson as U.S. Attorney for Nevada.

Frierson, a Democrat from Clark County, was nominated in November.

In the public sector, Frierson served as both a public defender and prosecutor and also worked as a deputy attorney general. He has served as speaker since 2016.

Frierson attended the University of Nevada, Reno and was a running back from 1988 to 1992.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Nevada has some 120 employees in Las Vegas and Reno. Frierson’s appointment comes a little more than a week after Spencer Evans was named the new special agent in charge of the bureau’s Las Vegas field office.

“Jason Frierson is a passionate, dedicated, and deeply knowledgeable Nevadan who will make an excellent U.S. Attorney for Nevada,” said U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto said in a statement. “This position has been vacant for over a year, and I’m thrilled to celebrate his confirmation. I know he will get right to work keeping Nevadans safe.”

“After months of fighting alongside Sen. Cortez Masto to fill the vacancy for Nevada’s top federal prosecutor, I’m glad the Senate finally confirmed Jason Frierson as U.S. attorney for Nevada,” U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen said in a statement. “He is a dedicated Nevadan who will lead with integrity to serve the people of our state, protect public safety, and ensure justice is carried out.”

