Advertisement

Information sought after pedestrian hit by car in Sparks

Nevada State Police are asking for the public's help after a pedestrian was hit by a car in...
Nevada State Police are asking for the public's help after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Sparks.(MGN)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:37 AM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Sparks.

It happened Sunday, April 17, 2022 just before 11:30 p.m. on McCarran Boulevard near Greenbrae Drive.

The pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Troopers have no suspect vehicle description. They are asking anyone with information about the crash to call Nevada State Police at 775-687-0400. You can also call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 and reference case #220401211.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Flores-Montelongo
GRAPHIC: WCSD teacher accused of sexually assaulting student for 4 years
Dakota Lee Bryce, left, and Terrance Robertson.
Three teens arrested in Reno carjackings
Motorcyclist dies in southwest Reno crash
Downtown Reno motorcycle crash causes critical injuries
Renown Health logo.
Personnel changes announced at Renown Health

Latest News

families scramble to find day care after local preschool announces its closure
Parents scrambling to find daycare after preschool announces its closure
4-28-22
Strong ready to prove he's a pro QB as NFL Draft continues
Fire destroyed a single-wide trailer in Doyle, Calif., on April 28, 2022.
Fire destroys Doyle home; one minor injury
Artist Fred Boyce
Remembering an Artist Who Painted Nevada
Local nurses travel to Washington D.C. to discuss RN needs with legislators
Local nurses travel to Washington D.C. to discuss RN needs with legislators