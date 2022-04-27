Information sought after pedestrian hit by car in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Sparks.

It happened Sunday, April 17, 2022 just before 11:30 p.m. on McCarran Boulevard near Greenbrae Drive.

The pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Troopers have no suspect vehicle description. They are asking anyone with information about the crash to call Nevada State Police at 775-687-0400. You can also call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 and reference case #220401211.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.