Impairment suspected in early morning extrication crash

NHP is investigating a single-vehicle crash on southbound I-580 just north of the Moana Lane...
NHP is investigating a single-vehicle crash on southbound I-580 just north of the Moana Lane exit, where one person was extricated and transported to the hospital on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.(KOLO/Ray Kinney)
By Arianna Schmidt
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:54 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police say impairment is suspected in an early morning single-vehicle crash on southbound I-580, just north of the Moana Lane exit.

Reno Fire and REMSA responded to the crash scene at 3:00 a.m. Wednesday. NHP said the driver apparently lost control and hit a guard rail, ultimately coming to a stop when they ran into a highway barrier. The driver had to be extricated and was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

NHP are investigating impairment as a factor in the crash, and say the driver will face charges.

Fire crews say the exit lane to Moana is partially blocked while crews work to clear the scene, but should be fully reopened by the morning commute.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

