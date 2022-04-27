Gardnerville woman dies in wrong-way crash

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police released the name of the woman who died in a wrong-way crash in Minden Saturday. Fallon Montanucci, 22, of Gardnerville died at the scene of the crash, troopers said.

It happened April 23, 2022 just after 4 a.m. on U.S. 395 and Airport Road.

According to investigators, the driver of a silver 2020 Ford F-150 pickup was driving the wrong way in the southbound lane, and crashed head-on into Montanucci who was driving a 2017 Hyundai Accent. A passenger in Montanucci’s car had to be rescued and was taken by Care Flight to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford was also taken by Care Flight to a hospital.

Trooper suspect impairment and speed are factors in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to send an email to ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us and reference case #220401626.

