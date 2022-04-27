Advertisement

Free Northern Nevada Science & Technology Festival underway

By KOLO Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:56 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Linking our community to the power of technology and science in the Truckee Meadows.

The free Northern Nevada Science and Technology Festival returns to our area, after a two-year break due to COVID concerns. The goal is to highlight how both sectors touch our lives daily, offering a direct connection between scientists and the public.

Saturday April 30 is a huge day if you can’t make it to any activities during the week. Its called “Science is Everywhere,” featuring around 15 businesses, as Co-Director Craig Rosen details, “Everywhere from Carson City to Animal Ark in North Reno. So yeah, we’re going to have free tours; Tesla is opening up, Urban Roots, all these great places are opening their doors so we can really see science happening everyday.”

Desert Research Institute and the Discovery Museum team up to put this together, with the help of sponsors.

To view the week-long schedule, head to https://nnsciencefest.org/signature-events/.

