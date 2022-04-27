Early voting locations announced for Primary Election

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There will be 24 early voting locations in Washoe County for the Primary Election.

The Board of County Commissioners approved the locations during its meeting Tuesday. They are as follows:

There will also be a ballot drop box for the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony.

Last election, there was only one location for in-person voting due to COVID-19.

Early voting runs from May 28 to June 10. On Election Day, June 14, there will be 57 voting locations throughout Washoe County.

The cost for early voting locations will be approximately $150,000, which is accounted for in the Registrar of Voters’ annual budget.

The Board also approved an interlocal agreement between Washoe County and the City of Sparks and the City of Reno for election services provided by Washoe County for the 2022 primary and general elections. An interlocal agreement has been in effect with City of Sparks since 2004 and with City of Reno since 1984, and is submitted to the Board of Commissioners each election year for approval.

