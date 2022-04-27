Advertisement

Dr. Susan Enfield selected as new WCSD Superintendent

Dr. Susan Enfield
Dr. Susan Enfield(Washoe County School District)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:54 PM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees has selected a new Superintendent.

In a 6 to 1 vote during a special meeting Tuesday, the board selected Dr. Susan Enfield as the new WCSD Superintendent, pending approval of her new contract.

Dr. Susan Enfield during a Special Meeting of the Board of Trustees on April 20, 2022.
Dr. Susan Enfield during a Special Meeting of the Board of Trustees on April 20, 2022.(KOLO)

The decision comes nearly seven months after Dr. Kristen McNeill announced she was retiring at the end of this school year.

Dr. Enfield was selected from a pool of five finalists. She is the Superintendent of Schools at Highline Public Schools in Burien, Washington. She’s been in that position for the last 10 years and spent 8 years prior in various school districts in Washington and Oregon.

Learn more about Dr. Enfield here:

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dakota Lee Bryce, left, and Terrance Robertson.
Three teens arrested in Reno carjackings
Trent Kepford
Suspect in Lemmon Valley incident arrested
Jose Flores
WCSD teacher accused of sexually assaulting former student
Motorcyclist dies in southwest Reno crash
Th scene of a fire at the Ranger Road Mobile Home Park.
Woman identified following mobile home fire

Latest News

NV Treasurer’s Office reminding of Student Loan Ombudsman program
the future is female workshop back in person
Workshop on real estate investing for women back in person
Celebrating the fastest two minutes in sports! Dress for Success Reno-Northern Nevada is just...
Tickets available for 4th annual Kentucky Derby in the West for Dress for Success Reno
Brian Gilhooly, FBI special agent in charge, speaks about a sweeping racketeering case against...
US prosecutors indict Mexican Mafia leadership in California
4-27-22
Turner ready to take talents from Reno to NFL