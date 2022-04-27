Dr. Susan Enfield selected as new WCSD Superintendent

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees has selected a new Superintendent.

In a 6 to 1 vote during a special meeting Tuesday, the board selected Dr. Susan Enfield as the new WCSD Superintendent, pending approval of her new contract.

Dr. Susan Enfield during a Special Meeting of the Board of Trustees on April 20, 2022. (KOLO)

The decision comes nearly seven months after Dr. Kristen McNeill announced she was retiring at the end of this school year.

Dr. Enfield was selected from a pool of five finalists. She is the Superintendent of Schools at Highline Public Schools in Burien, Washington. She’s been in that position for the last 10 years and spent 8 years prior in various school districts in Washington and Oregon.

