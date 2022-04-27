Celebrate National Adopt a Shelter Dog Day with the SPCA’s ‘Woof and Wonder’ fundraiser at Wonder Aleworks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The SPCA of Northern Nevada has partnered with Wonder Aleworks in midtown Reno to host “Woof and Wonder,” and fundraiser Saturday, April 30 which is also National Adopt a Shelter Dog Day. From 5-10 p.m. The restaurant/brewery will donate 10% of food and beverage sales to the SPCA of Northern Nevada and be matched dollar-for-dollar by an anonymous donor.

Guests can enjoy funky beats by Honey Plant from 7-8 p.m., and indie-pop tunes by Flamingos in the Tree from 9-10 p.m. There will also be a professional photographer taking photos throughout the event, which will be available for download on social media.

For those who cannot attend, donations made on the Woof & Wonder event page are matched dollar-for-dollar here.

In addition, food and drink proceeds, Wonder Aleworks will be selling homemade beer wheat dog treats to raise funds. The public will also be able to meet several dogs that are up for adoption at the SPCA.

One of those dogs that may be there is Georgie. He and SPCA communications coordinator, Analisa Hurt, stopped by Morning Break Wednesday. Georgie recently had surgery to remove a benign tumor, but he’s recovering wonderfully. He does great with chill dogs and even gets along with cats. He’s a little older, about 6 years old, and enjoys a lazier lifestyle. He was adopted from the shelter and recently surrendered back so he is definitely ready to get out of the office and find a good home.

