Aces Drop Series Opener to Chihuahuas, 9-3
RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - Buddy Kennedy’s and Wilmer Difo’s multi-hit nights weren’t enough as the Reno Aces (10-9) fell to the El Paso Chihuahuas, 9-3, Tuesday evening in the series opener at Southwest University Park.
Kennedy collected two doubles while driving in a run and scoring a run. Difo added a pair of singles and two RBI.
Mitchell Stumpo extended his scoreless appearance streak to six games after holding the Chihuahuas scoreless in the seventh inning.
Humberto Mejia (0-1) suffered the loss for Reno as the right-hander surrendered one earned run on a solo home run and one strikeout.
Reno’s pitching staff surrendered four home runs, including two in the bottom of the eighth inning, to El Paso in the loss.
Aces Notables:
- Buddy Kennedy: 2-for-2, 2 2B, 1 RBI, and 1 run.
- Wilmer Difo: 2-for-3, 2 RBI, and 1 run.
- Mitchell Stumpo: 1.0 IP, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K
Following a week in El Paso, the Reno Aces return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, May 3, for a six-game series against the Round Rock Express, Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Tickets for the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.
