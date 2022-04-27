Advertisement

Aces Drop Series Opener to Chihuahuas, 9-3

(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:20 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - Buddy Kennedy’s and Wilmer Difo’s multi-hit nights weren’t enough as the Reno Aces (10-9) fell to the El Paso Chihuahuas, 9-3, Tuesday evening in the series opener at Southwest University Park.

Kennedy collected two doubles while driving in a run and scoring a run.  Difo added a pair of singles and two RBI.

Mitchell Stumpo extended his scoreless appearance streak to six games after holding the Chihuahuas scoreless in the seventh inning.

Humberto Mejia (0-1) suffered the loss for Reno as the right-hander surrendered one earned run on a solo home run and one strikeout.

Reno’s pitching staff surrendered four home runs, including two in the bottom of the eighth inning, to El Paso in the loss.

Aces Notables:

  • Buddy Kennedy: 2-for-2, 2 2B, 1 RBI, and 1 run.
  • Wilmer Difo: 2-for-3, 2 RBI, and 1 run.
  • Mitchell Stumpo: 1.0 IP, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K

Following a week in El Paso, the Reno Aces return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, May 3, for a six-game series against the Round Rock Express, Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Tickets for the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

