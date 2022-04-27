Advertisement

16-year-old girl arrested, charged with attempted murder after high school student stabbed

The Montgomery Police Department has made an arrest in a Tuesday morning stabbing at Lee High School.
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:10 PM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - Police have arrested a teenager and charged her with attempted murder following a stabbing Tuesday at an Alabama high school.

The 16-year-old suspect was found at the scene at Robert E. Lee High School in Montgomery, taken into custody and charged with attempted murder, Montgomery Police Department Capt. Saba Coleman said.

Police said officers were called to the location around 9:30 a.m. after a report that someone had been cut, WSFA reported. At the scene, medics and officers treated a female student, who had non-life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for Montgomery Public Schools confirmed the victim was a student at Lee High.

The school was placed on a soft lockdown following the incident, but it was later lifted.

It’s unclear what prompted the stabbing.

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Flores-Montelongo
GRAPHIC: WCSD teacher accused of sexually assaulting student for 4 years
Dakota Lee Bryce, left, and Terrance Robertson.
Three teens arrested in Reno carjackings
Motorcyclist dies in southwest Reno crash
Downtown Reno motorcycle crash causes critical injuries
Renown Health logo.
Personnel changes announced at Renown Health

Latest News

Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
UN head condemns attacks on civilians during Ukraine visit
Biden says he’s considering student loan forgiveness, but it could increase inflation.
Biden, White House considering student loan relief
The suit by the Japanese national also alleges that the man was caught on security camera...
Hawaiian renter sues after cameras show landlord using drugs in her unit
FILE - A woman walks past the logo for Google at the China International Import Expo in...
Google adds ways to keep personal info private in searches
families scramble to find day care after local preschool announces its closure
Parents scrambling to find daycare after preschool announces its closure