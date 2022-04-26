Advertisement

Police: Child dies of starvation, parents charged with murder

Parents in Indiana have been arrested for murder and neglect of a child resulting in death. (Source: WFIE)
By Jill Lyman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:42 PM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - Two parents in Indiana have been arrested for murder and neglect after their baby died earlier this year.

WFIE reports the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jakob Scott, 22, and Caylin Monroe, 23, on those charges, along with neglect of a dependent that resulted in death.

Authorities said their investigation began in February of this year after the sheriff’s office responded to a home outside of Evansville, Indiana, with reports of an unresponsive infant. First responders said the baby was deceased.

The child, Silas Scott, died of starvation, according to the sheriff’s office. His obituary said he was just shy of three months old.

Investigators report they gathered enough information to submit the couple’s case for review by the Warrick County Prosecutor’s Office.

Scott and Monroe are currently being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dakota Lee Bryce, left, and Terrance Robertson.
Three teens arrested in Reno carjackings
Trent Kepford
Suspect in Lemmon Valley incident arrested
Jose Flores
WCSD teacher accused of sexually assaulting former student
Motorcyclist dies in southwest Reno crash
Th scene of a fire at the Ranger Road Mobile Home Park.
Woman identified following mobile home fire

Latest News

FILE - Twitter is banning ads that deny the scientific consensus on climate change, the social...
Twitter revenue climbs to $1.2B, daily users at 229M
Amid tensions of Ukraine war, Russia and the U.S. swap prisoners.
Russia and US exchange prisoners in surprise swap
President Joe Biden is asking Congress on Thursday for new powers to seize and repurpose the...
Biden seeks new powers to use oligarchs’ assets for Ukraine
NV Treasurer’s Office reminding of Student Loan Ombudsman program
Trevor Reed, third from left, is shown with family members and Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas,...
Trevor Reed back in US, one day after Russian prisoner swap