Advertisement

NAACP: Michigan attorney general must investigate Lyoya case

GRAPHIC: Lyoya was a Black man who was fatally shot in the back of the head after a struggle with the officer. (WWMT, GRAND RAPIDS POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:01 PM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A civil rights group is demanding that the Michigan attorney general investigate the police shooting of Patrick Lyoya, warning the longstanding relationship between the county prosecutor’s office and Grand Rapids police could lead to bias.

The president of the Greater Grand Rapids NAACP says he personally asked Chris Becker to recuse himself but the Kent County prosecutor declined.

Cle Jackson says there are too many conflicts of interest. But Becker says he won’t give up the case.

Lyoya, a 26-year-old Black man, was shot in the back of the head by a white Grand Rapids officer after an April 4 traffic stop. State police are investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dakota Lee Bryce, left, and Terrance Robertson.
Three teens arrested in Reno carjackings
Trent Kepford
Suspect in Lemmon Valley incident arrested
Jose Flores
WCSD teacher accused of sexually assaulting former student
Motorcyclist dies in southwest Reno crash
Th scene of a fire at the Ranger Road Mobile Home Park.
Woman identified following mobile home fire

Latest News

Amid tensions of Ukraine war, Russia and the U.S. swap prisoners.
Russia and US exchange prisoners in surprise swap
FILE - Twitter is banning ads that deny the scientific consensus on climate change, the social...
Twitter reporting earnings on heels of Elon Musk buyout deal
President Joe Biden is asking Congress on Thursday for new powers to seize and repurpose the...
Biden seeks new powers to use oligarchs’ assets for Ukraine
NV Treasurer’s Office reminding of Student Loan Ombudsman program
Trevor Reed, third from left, is shown with family members and Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas,...
Trevor Reed back in US, one day after Russian prisoner swap