KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin gets us ready for Cinco de Mayo with Woody’s fish tacos

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:07 PM PDT|Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:08 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes is combining his Hispanic culture and love of Northern Nevada with these fish tacos using a lot of products from Reno and the surrounding area. This Cinco de Mayo is the perfect time to try fish tacos with Woody’s Cook-In Sauce at the star ingredient in the cabbage topping.

Taco Ingredients:

  • 1 cup fish of choice (diced)
  • 1/2 cup shrimp (minced)
  • 1T garlic (minced)
  • 1/4 cup chardonnay (Nevada Sunset Winery)
  • 2 pats butter
  • 1T blood orange olive oil (Big Horn Olive Oil)
  • 1T fresh cilantro (chopped)
  • Salt and pepper

Topping Ingredients:

Directions:

  • Marinate fish and shrimp in Mama Ray’s Original Rub and Absurd Marinade for at least an hour.
  • In pan, heat oil and add garlic.
  • When garlic starts to cook, add fish and shrimp.
  • When almost finished, add wine.
  • Cook down and add butter. Take off heat and add cilantro, salt and pepper.
  • For the topping, add onion, cabbage, mango, BJ’s hot sauce, Woody’s sauce and lime juice in a bowl.
  • Put inside a taco shell of your choice along with cooked fish.
  • Enjoy!
  • PS: Add corn, black beans, avocado, cilantro - whatever you want on your taco - to put your own signature twist to it!

KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Big Horn Olive Oil for the oil, Sierra Gold Seafood for the fish and shrimp, Rowan Collins for his assistance behind the scenes, Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair and MaZa Salon and Spa for keeping him looking young.

