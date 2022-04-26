Horse and rider head to class

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The sound of gunshots could land a rider on the ground and a horse far, far away. But that’s not the case here at the Northern Nevada Mounted School in Carson City.

Each year mounted units from Northern Nevada and California come to Fuji Park to get certified in Police Officer Standards and Training.

The horses come in all colors and sizes. Some are here for the first time. For others, it’s a chance to brush up on skills that will keep them and their riders safe while out on patrol.

“It’s difficult because you are trying to desensitize the horses,” says Todd Fitzmier, with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. He is with his horse MAX. “And it’s a build-up process,” he says of the class. ”We start out easy. By Thursday, they are shooting off fireworks,” he says.

It looks like individual training, and it is. But activities here are done in groups so the riders can learn from each other. And later they work in teams.

Activities show the rider their horse’s weaknesses and strengths. With 41 hours of instruction, there is always a goal in mind.

“They surprise you,” says Sage Bourassa from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. She is with her new horse Nikko and says every moment is different. “Since at one point you’ll say, he’s got this, and then he doesn’t have this, we need to work on this,” she says.

Towards the end of the day, the riders and their horses go through what’s called formation. But that includes an obstacle course. With the wind blowing, streamers flying, wooden obstacles to walk over.

Then there’s the noise and flares. All circumstances the horses and their riders can run into while on duty.

“It makes you better,“ says Deputy Vallerie Steinfeld with the Elko County Sheriff’s Office. She is here with her new horse Dusty. “You gotta sit, and not fall off your horse and stuff,” says Deputy Steinfeld with a laugh.

Instructor Joe Bruno says after 27 years he knows one thing, there’s not one breed of horse that can succeed in this class.

“We’ve got every kind of horse here you can imagine,” says Commander Bruno. “Some horses have the personality to do this. It’s like some have the personality to be a cop, some don’t,” he says.

No doubt this summer, residents from Northern Nevada and California will see these horses and their riders at annual events and festivities.

Most of these riders and their horses will be back next year to do it again.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.