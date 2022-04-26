Advertisement

Hispanic culture to be celebrated at the Cinco de Mayo Festival at the Grand Sierra Resort

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:00 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Northern Nevada’s largest celebration of Hispanic heritage will return to Reno’s Grand Sierra Resort on April 30 and May 1.

Corrine Keck, a representative of the Cinco de Mayo Support Team, stopped by Morning Break to talk about all the fun things happening at this event.

The 21st Cinco de Mayo Festival includes two full days of live entertainment from local and regional bands as well as two internationally recognized headliners, Rocio and Banda la Costena.

Gates will be open from noon to 8:00 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $20 for adults and $8 for children under 12 (as well as seniors 65+ years old). Carnival rides, food and merchandise are available for a separate fee.

Mexican dancing horses will perform from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Amateur boxing bouts take place daily. Vendors will offer games, prizes, specialty items, clothes, art, crafts and community information. Mexican food and other cuisine will be available in Grand Sierra Resort’s southeast parking lot.

There will also be a community job fair will also be set up for attendees to explore new job opportunities.

For details visit Cinco de Mayo Festival Reno on Facebook.

You can also make phone inquiries in Spanish at (775) 291-3651 or in English at (775) 691-2648.

