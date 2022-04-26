Advertisement

Washoe County to consider shooting ranges to address target shooting issues

(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:18 PM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Board of County Commissioners and other agencies are considering shooting ranges as a solution to keeping recreational shooting away from populated areas.

The Board discussed the issue at its meeting on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 and approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the U.S. Department of the Interior, BLM, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and USFS.

Under the memorandum, the agencies agree to establish a framework to address the issue of what one Commissioner called ‘rampant recreational shooting.’

“I can tell you on any given weekend and afternoon in my district in the center of the valley, you can hear active shooting,” Chair Vaughn Hartung said. “We could certainly use some type of a designated area and try to stop the rampant recreational shooting all over the valley.”

As part of that framework, the agencies will recognize zones for the potential development of shooting ranges located away from the urban interface and congested areas.

“This is a way for all three agencies to be more coordinated with our response to changing needs. One of the first things we plan on doing is getting on the citizen advisory board meetings to talk about a survey for our community related to areas they’d like to see us study,” Assistant County Manager Dave Solaro said. “This is a really good way for us to continue the conversation in a meaningful way to make sure that the use of our federal lands is appropriate and safe.”

Read the Memorandum of Understanding in its entirety below:

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dakota Lee Bryce, left, and Terrance Robertson.
Three teens arrested in Reno carjackings
Trent Kepford
Suspect in Lemmon Valley incident arrested
Jose Flores
WCSD teacher accused of sexually assaulting former student
Motorcyclist dies in southwest Reno crash
Th scene of a fire at the Ranger Road Mobile Home Park.
Woman identified following mobile home fire

Latest News

NV Treasurer’s Office reminding of Student Loan Ombudsman program
the future is female workshop back in person
Workshop on real estate investing for women back in person
Celebrating the fastest two minutes in sports! Dress for Success Reno-Northern Nevada is just...
Tickets available for 4th annual Kentucky Derby in the West for Dress for Success Reno
Brian Gilhooly, FBI special agent in charge, speaks about a sweeping racketeering case against...
US prosecutors indict Mexican Mafia leadership in California
4-27-22
Turner ready to take talents from Reno to NFL