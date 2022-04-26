Washoe County to consider shooting ranges to address target shooting issues

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Board of County Commissioners and other agencies are considering shooting ranges as a solution to keeping recreational shooting away from populated areas.

The Board discussed the issue at its meeting on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 and approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the U.S. Department of the Interior, BLM, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and USFS.

Under the memorandum, the agencies agree to establish a framework to address the issue of what one Commissioner called ‘rampant recreational shooting.’

“I can tell you on any given weekend and afternoon in my district in the center of the valley, you can hear active shooting,” Chair Vaughn Hartung said. “We could certainly use some type of a designated area and try to stop the rampant recreational shooting all over the valley.”

As part of that framework, the agencies will recognize zones for the potential development of shooting ranges located away from the urban interface and congested areas.

“This is a way for all three agencies to be more coordinated with our response to changing needs. One of the first things we plan on doing is getting on the citizen advisory board meetings to talk about a survey for our community related to areas they’d like to see us study,” Assistant County Manager Dave Solaro said. “This is a really good way for us to continue the conversation in a meaningful way to make sure that the use of our federal lands is appropriate and safe.”

Read the Memorandum of Understanding in its entirety below:

