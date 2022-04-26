Advertisement

Charity comedy show to stop violence

The Will Smith slap heard around the world inspired a local event to address and help stop violence.(Dead Panda Comedy)
By Noah Bond
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:47 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You’re invited to a night of stand-up comedy for a good cause. Dead Panda Comedy is hosting an event called “Stand-Up Against Violence”.

The comedy will be PG13 material so people 13 and older are welcome to attend.

The money raised will go to the Children’s Cabinet.

Its mission is to keep children safe and families together by providing services and resources that address unmet needs. 

The headliner is Drew Shafer of Sacramento and the featured comic is Matt Wiegand.

There will also be a self-defense demonstration.

The owner and chief instructor of Aikido of Reno, Vince Salvatore, approached the founder of Dead Panda Comedy about this charity event.

”He said he would like to put on a charity show. He was just inspired by the Will Smith slap so he wanted to do something to train comedians like what happens if you make someone mad and they come at you,” said Dead Panda Comedy Founder, Luke Westberg.

The show is this coming Friday from 8:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Aikido of Reno.

Tickets start at $7.

Click here to buy yours.  

