Carson City Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man

Daniel McNeil
Daniel McNeil(Carson City Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:58 AM PDT
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted on several outstanding felony warrants.

Daniel McNeil, 27, is described as white, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 170 pounds. He has blue eyes and blonde hair. McNeil also has a tattoo on his left arm, wrist, right hand and fingers.

McNeil’s last known address is in Dayton, the sheriff’s office said. He is known to drive a 2000 white Ford F150.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2008, Investigation Division, Sergeant Craig Lowe (775) 283-7815, Captain Daniel Gonzales at (775) 283-7850, or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.

