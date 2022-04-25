Advertisement

Silver State Sights - Red Rock Canyon Overlook

The Red Rock Canyon Dedication Overlook
By Ben Deach
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:18 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - If you don’t want to have to wait in lines or pay to see Red Rock Canyon, then this is the choice for you.

Anton Neff made the trip out to Las Vegas from Indiana and made a point to get out of the city to see the canyon.

“The colors change constantly it seems,” he described. “In a two-hour timeframe you can be getting a constant array of different colors and dimensions.”

Located about 20 minutes outside of town just past the main entrance to the park on State Route 159 the Red Rock Canyon Overlook is a popular spot for photos, picnics, and even weddings.

“The same 19 miles in other places might not have the difference when you think about a city like Las Vegas,” Neff explained.

If you stop by, it will usually be busy, some who come out will use the area for a hike, and others, just to relax.

