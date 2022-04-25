Motorcyclist dies in southwest Reno crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead on Sunday afternoon. Emergency responders were called to the area of McCarran Boulevard just east of Cashill Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. on April 24th for a report of a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. Police say when they arrived, they found a man in the street who was unresponsive. Despite lifesaving measures, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are trying to determine whether speed was a factor, according to RPD. The name of the victim is being withheld until his family has been notified.

McCarran Blvd. was closed for about 7 hours between Cashill and Skyline while crews investigated. Detectives are still looking for witnesses. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the RPD traffic office at 775–334–2141 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

