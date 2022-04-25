Advertisement

Loose pony running on interstate causes 7-car crash in South Carolina

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:42 AM PDT|Updated: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:44 AM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A loose pony on the interstate caused a seven-vehicle crash in South Carolina late Saturday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the pony was running down I-85 in the northbound lanes.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured. One person suffered minor injuries, and the pony was safety rescued by animal control.

It’s unclear how the pony got on the interstate.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dakota Lee Bryce, left, and Terrance Robertson.
Three teens arrested in Reno carjackings
Trent Kepford
Suspect in Lemmon Valley incident arrested
Heavy police presence in the area of Sopwith Blvd. and Soft Winds Dr. in Stead prompted a road...
One injured in early morning shooting in Stead
Motorcyclist dies in southwest Reno crash
Downtown Reno motorcycle crash causes critical injuries

Latest News

SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA. It’s the first...
SpaceX launches 4 astronauts for NASA after private flight
Surveillance video shows the moments before 41-year-old Eric Pope, a Tabu Lounge and Sports Bar...
Man dies after being punched by bouncer outside bar
Sources close to the investigation say they have a person of interest, and he is cooperating.
VIDEO: Bouncer punches customer outside Philadelphia bar; man later dies from injuries
FILE - Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation Chuck Hoskin, Jr. speaks Dec. 3, 2021, in...
Justices to hear Oklahoma appeal in tribal jurisdiction case
Whether thousands of migrants cross the U.S. border next month could come down to what's...
GOP to grill DHS secretary on blocked Title 42 lift