Katey’s Craft Corner: Mother-daughter duo sells jewelry, other crafts through new business Copper Pointe Studios

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ericka McGowan and her daughter, Bailey, have a handmade crafts business called Copper Pointe Studios in the Reno/Tahoe area. Ericka has taught art lessons for almost a decade. Her experience includes wine glasses, canvas art, door hangers, wreaths, wood signs, jewelry (earrings, necklaces, bracelets), magnets and more. Now she and her daughter have turned their love for arts and crafts into a full blown business. They attend various art shows and vendor fairs. Bailey is currently working on her GED and is saving the money made from her jewelry to use for college.

Watch Monday’s demonstration to learn how to make a beautiful, wired ring.

For more information about Copper Pointe Studios, follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

