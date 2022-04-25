Have fun and get a wellness screening at the upcoming Family Health Festival

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mark your calendars! Wednesday, May 4, people in the Washoe County area are invited to a Family Health Festival hosted by Community Health Alliance. There will be plenty of free services including, food bank mobile pantry, vaccines (routine immunizations, COVID-19, flu), blood pressure checks, skin cancer screenings, dental screening, WIC registration and other basic needs resources. Six bicycles, donated by the Kiwanis Bike Program, will also be raffled during the event.

Yolanda Rangel, the marketing & public relations coordinator for CHA, stopped by Morning Break to talk about how 30 local organizations are coming together to make this happen. Washoe County Health District, Immunize Nevada, Food Bank of Northern Nevada, Renown and United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra have all partnered with Community Health Alliance for this event.

The Family Health Festival is happening Wednesday, May 4 from 4-7 p.m. at the Neil Road Recreation Center.

For more information, follow this event on Facebook.

