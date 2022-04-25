Douglas County deputies looking for battery suspects

STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify three people who were allegedly involved with several battery incidents in the “Casino Core” area of Stateline.

Investigators say that a group of intoxicated males was involved in a fight at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino just before 3 p.m. on March 20.

According to DCSO, one of the suspects was wearing a black sweatshirt and pants, along with brown shows. Another reportedly has a distinctive beard and was seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, with blue jeans and black shoes.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call investigator Brandon Williamson at 775-586-7253.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.