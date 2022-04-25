Body of hiker recovered from Mt. Whitney

LONE PINE, Cal. (KOLO) - Inyo County search and rescue crews recovered a body below the 99 switchbacks of the Mt. Whitney main trail on Saturday.

The body was first discovered on Monday, April 18 according to the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office. Unstable conditions, including high winds, kept helicopters from making a recovery attempt until April 23. With the assistance of California Highway Patrol, rescue crews were able to retrieve the body.

Investigators say there have been four confirmed deaths of hikers attempting to summit Mt. Whitney in the past year. Many of these have been in spring or early summer due to falls on snow and ice, where the person did not have or know how to use critical gear like crampons and an ice axe. The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office says it is imperative that you are prepared with the proper gear and know how to use it.

