Advertisement

Body of hiker recovered from Mt. Whitney

Inyo County search and rescue crews recovered a body from Mt. Whitney on April 23, 2022.
Inyo County search and rescue crews recovered a body from Mt. Whitney on April 23, 2022.(Inyo County Sheriff's Office)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:19 PM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONE PINE, Cal. (KOLO) - Inyo County search and rescue crews recovered a body below the 99 switchbacks of the Mt. Whitney main trail on Saturday.

The body was first discovered on Monday, April 18 according to the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office. Unstable conditions, including high winds, kept helicopters from making a recovery attempt until April 23. With the assistance of California Highway Patrol, rescue crews were able to retrieve the body.

Investigators say there have been four confirmed deaths of hikers attempting to summit Mt. Whitney in the past year. Many of these have been in spring or early summer due to falls on snow and ice, where the person did not have or know how to use critical gear like crampons and an ice axe. The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office says it is imperative that you are prepared with the proper gear and know how to use it.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dakota Lee Bryce, left, and Terrance Robertson.
Three teens arrested in Reno carjackings
Trent Kepford
Suspect in Lemmon Valley incident arrested
Heavy police presence in the area of Sopwith Blvd. and Soft Winds Dr. in Stead prompted a road...
One injured in early morning shooting in Stead
Motorcyclist dies in southwest Reno crash
Downtown Reno motorcycle crash causes critical injuries

Latest News

Pro Football Hall of Famers, basketball star teach kids importance of their mental health and...
Pro Football Hall of Famers, basketball star teach kids importance of their mental health and suicide prevention
Diana Wong
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman
City of Sparks
Sparks Proud Community Event this weekend
Linking our community to the power of technology and science in the Truckee Meadows.
Free Northern Nevada Science & Technology Festival underway
Head Coach Sylvian Marloux looks on as Nevada practices from the McArthur Tennis Center. The...
Wolf Pack wants more after claiming first conference title in 40 years