Summer water forecast: We’ll be OK

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -We know we’re in a drought, but what most of us want to know at this time of year is: Are we going to have enough water for the hot, dry months ahead? The Truckee Meadows Water Authority just answered that question.

TMWA’s annual briefing is sort of a report card on our water supply, how much we got out of the winter storms, how long it will last through normal summer use and what they will ask of all of us to get there?

After the winter we’ve had you might be excused if you have difficulty guessing any of those answers.

Early season storms raised hopes our string of dry years was at an end. We entered January with a snowpack 225 percent of normal and then nature turned off the tap. The next three months were the driest on record. We ended March with less than half a normal snowpack.

No miracle March, but we got something like an awesome April.

These recent storms brought us up to 70 percent. Still in a drought, but TMWA’s Andy Gephardt says no cause for worry.

“We’re not concerned, he said. That doesn’t mean we don’t want conservation. It doesn’t mean we don’t want people to be smart about their water. We want them to be wise about their use. We’re not in dire straits at all, We’re actually in better shape than we were last year,”

So, we’ve been here before. we’ve got this.

”The latest model runs are projecting normal river flows through the end of September into October, said Water Supply Supervisor Bill Hauck. “and this is beyond our peak demand season. So we’re going to have standard conservation protocols in place.”

In other words, nothing changes. The advice is familiar. In fact, local ordinances require us to observe alternate watering days, avoiding the hottest hours and not wasting any of it in the gutter.

If we do that, we’ll make it through another summer, after which we’ll start wishing once again for a big winter.

