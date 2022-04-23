Advertisement

Sacramento mass shooting suspect appears in court

Smiley Martin makes his first appearance in Sacramento County Superior Court, in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, April 22, 2022. Investigators say Martin is one of five people who opened fire in a crowded Sacramento intersection earlier this month. Martin faces charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a machine gun. Martin was represented by Public Defender Meghan Cunningham, left. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)(Rich Pedroncelli | AP)
By ADAM BEAM/Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 7:36 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Prosecutors say an alleged gang member fired at least 28 bullets in a mass shooting in California’s capital city.

Six people were killed and 12, including alleged shooters Smiley Martin and his brother, were wounded.

Martin appeared in Sacramento Superior Court on Friday.

Martin is facing charges of possession of a machine gun and possession of a firearm by a felon. Martin did not enter a plea during his brief appearance, and his attorney declined to comment.

Police say at least five people fired bullets in the April 3 shooting. Police say Martin is one of the shooters, but he has not been charged with murder.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

