City of Reno plants trees at Liston Park for Earth Day 2022 increasing efforts for citywide eco-friendliness

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In celebration of Earth Day, the City of Reno planted two trees at Liston Park.

“This park was identified using heat map data, it was identified as a high heat area, also with vulnerable populations that are at risk for heat related illnesses...” said Suzanne Groneman, Sustainability Program Manager for the city of Reno.

The city of Reno is dedicating time to improve the community’s eco-friendly efforts by collaborating with other sustainability-driven organizations, like Impact NV.

The nonprofit, is dedicated to creating a more sustainable future and also donated the trees for the event.

“Trees are one of the easiest and simplest things that an individual can do at their home to help the whole community. The city has taken a number of other steps, we’ve talked about tree planting efforts but for example we’re working on a new Moana Pool that is set to begin construction later this fall to winter be done in a year and a half and it is going to be geothermally heated and it will be energized by the sun because it will have solar power,” said Councilwoman Naomi Duerr, City of Reno.

All efforts are in alignment with the Sustainability and Climate Action Plan that Reno City Council passed in 2019, the plan is dedicated to expanding renewable energy in the community, increasing energy efficiency, and more, all to reduce emissions in our community.

