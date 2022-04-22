The Waste Less Shop Earth Day Celebration

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It’s Earth Day and The Waste Less Shop is celebrating! Happening today from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the community is encouraged to come out to The Village at Rancharrah and go green.

There will be educational vendors outside of the shop and treats from Rolli Cannoli. Families can enjoy a selfie booth and face painting as well. Besides this shop providing ways for the community to reduce waste, they hope this event reminds people of how beautiful our planet is and to take care of it.

This Earth Day you can reduce waste by making swaps for things you use in your daily routine. Stephanie Cochrane, Founder of The Waste Less Shop shared the importance of making simple changes this Earth Day that can help our planet,

“What better day to come out and make a change than Earth Day, it sends a good message to the world if you can tell your friends and family this is important to me. We’re doing this for our future. The impact in our community of reducing the waste here is just something that trickles and spreads to other communities and makes a bigger impact than you realize,” Cochrane said.

The shop is also having a BOGO sale of 25%A off and all customers who spend $20, will get a free tree seedling.

To RSVP, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.