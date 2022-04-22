Advertisement

Washoe County deputies issue 80 tickets in distracted driving campaign

Nevada Joining Forces graphic
Nevada Joining Forces graphic(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Steve Timko
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:05 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies issued 80 citations and pulled over 79 drivers for its part in a statewide campaign targeting distracted driving.

The Joining Forces effort ran from April 1 to April 11.

There were 52 speeding tickets issued, 16 tickets for being a distracted driver, one pedestrian citation, two unrelated arrests and 11 miscellaneous citations.

Other Nevada law enforcement agencies also took part in the Joining Forces enforcement.

The next Joining Forces program on pedestrian safety is underway runs through April 25.

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided money for the enforcement.

