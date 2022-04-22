Sex offender allegedly lived in Cold Springs without registering

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit said a Cold Springs man has been arrested for failing to register as a sex offender.

The RSONU arrested George Carvalho, 29, of Reno on April 13.

It started when deputies were called to a Cold Springs home in March. Carvalho did not have contact with deputies, but they knew he was in the area and turned the case over to detectives. They determined Carvalho had lived in a Cold Springs home for seven months and did not update his address.

State law requires sex offenders to update their addresses within 48 hours of their move.

Currently, there are about 1400 registered sex offenders within the boundaries of Washoe County. Each of the four RSONU investigators is assigned more than 400 offenders to monitor.

