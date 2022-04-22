Sen. Rosen pushes for lower prescription drug prices

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -For seniors and others on fixed incomes the current pressures of inflation are nothing new. They’ve long faced hard choices imposed by the high cost of prescription medication.

Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen, in a reno appearance Thursday, says help could be on the way. The senator told a group at the Washoe Senior Center this morning the high cost of medication is a threat to the health and financial well-being of American families. Recounting her own experience caring for an ailing and aged mother. she said too many families are just one medical calamity away from bankruptcy.

“The parents or grandkids have to help seniors pay for their medication. It impacts everyone in the community.”

Senator Rosen has just signed on as a co-sponsor of a bill to begin to address the issue, a change in the law long-proposed and debated, but never passed. Current law specifically bans the government from negotiating drug prices directly with pharmaceutical companies.

“This bill, The Empowering Medicare Seniors to Negotiate Prices Act, will bring the full force of the federal government’s purchasing power to negotiate better drug prices.”

A version has already passed in the House. It will need 60 votes, of course, in the Senate, something supporters have never been able to garner.

“There’s still those folks on the other side of the aisle that prefer to support big pharma and keep them making those big profits,” said the senator.

Rosen has also introduced legislation to lower medical costs by supporting non-profit pharmaceutical and medical device providers and, she noted, she’s co-sponsoring the Affordable Insulin Now Act which would cap the out-of-pocket cost of insulin to $35 dollars a month.

